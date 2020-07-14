Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange Shoppers Can Double Their Discounts During Back-to-School Tax Holidays

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Loyd Brumfield 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Because shopping at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is always tax-free, Soldiers, Airmen and military shoppers can save even more during states’ tax-free weekends on back-to-school shopping. During the tax holidays, the Exchange will match local sales tax discounts to offer an additional percentage off (equivalent to the local sales tax rate).

