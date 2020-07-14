Exchange Shoppers Can Double Their Discounts During Back-to-School Tax Holidays

Because shopping at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is always tax-free, Soldiers, Airmen and military shoppers can save even more during states’ tax-free weekends on back-to-school shopping. During the tax holidays, the Exchange will match local sales tax discounts to offer an additional percentage off (equivalent to the local sales tax rate).
