Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Women Leading the Way: Senior leaders mentor through open forum

    Military Women Leading the Way: Senior leaders mentor through open forum

    Photo By Senior Airman Ashley Perdue | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Janina B. Simmons, speaks at the “Military Women Leading...... read more read more

    QATAR

    07.08.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar – The grand slam 5/6 group held a women’s panel, “Military Women Leading the Way,” July 8, 2020 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

    The event was an open forum for base personnel to present questions or topics of interest to the panel of female senior leaders.

    “The idea came to fruition when Staff Sgt. Cramer and I were in isolation together,” said Tech. Sgt. Princess Okai, the Grand Slam 5/6 president. “While there, you can’t do much but think so she came up to me and said ‘I was thinking… I want to do something.’”

    According to Okai, after the two began bouncing ideas off of each other, they concluded having a panel of military women in an open forum was the way to go.

    “When you share your story, you never know how the audience will receive it, but for me, it was very encouraging to look out at the audience and see a diverse crowd,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Karen Blair, 379th Expeditionary Operations Group command chief. “The fact that both men and women came out to listen to a women’s panel gives me hope that our stories will resonate with the audience and our voices can make a difference.”

    Panel members included Blair, U.S. Air Force Capt. Sarah Sampas, Senior Master Sgt. Shantell Nelson, U.S. Army Capt. Clarice Andrews and guest speaker, Sgt. 1st Class Janina B. Simmons, the first African-American female to graduate Army Ranger School.

    “For future generations, I hope they take these events to see anything is possible and when things get tough there are people willing to help them on their own path to success,” added Blair.

    Tough discussions are happening all across the world and according to Blair, it’s important to listen to the stories from Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines in order to band together as a team and help each other through difficulties no matter what they are.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.11.2020 06:46
    Story ID: 373753
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Women Leading the Way: Senior leaders mentor through open forum, by SrA Ashley Perdue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Qatar
    379 AEW
    Al Udeid Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT