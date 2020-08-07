Military Women Leading the Way: Senior leaders mentor through open forum

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Janina B. Simmons, speaks at the “Military Women Leading the Way” event at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 8, 2020. Simmons is commonly known as the first African-American female to graduate from U.S. Army Ranger School and was the guest speaker for the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)

Date Taken: 07.08.2020
Location: QA