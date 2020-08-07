Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Women Leading the Way: Senior leaders mentor through open forum

    Military Women Leading the Way: Senior leaders mentor through open forum

    QATAR

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Janina B. Simmons, speaks at the “Military Women Leading the Way” event at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 8, 2020. Simmons is commonly known as the first African-American female to graduate from U.S. Army Ranger School and was the guest speaker for the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)

    This work, Military Women Leading the Way: Senior leaders mentor through open forum [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Perdue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

