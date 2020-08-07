Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Women Leading the Way: Senior leaders mentor through open forum

    Military Women Leading the Way: Senior leaders mentor through open forum

    QATAR

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Attendees during the “Military Women Leading the Way” event listen as a panel of military women mentor and answer challenging questions at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 8, 2020. The panel was made up of six deployed female leaders in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)

    Military Women Leading the Way: Senior leaders mentor through open forum

