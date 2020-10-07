CSCSU Great Lakes Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 10, 2020) Cmdr. Shaun Fischer and Capt. Richie Enriquez salute...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 10, 2020) Cmdr. Shaun Fischer and Capt. Richie Enriquez salute during a change of command ceremony at Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes July 10. Fischer relieved Enriquez as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Electronics Technicians Lee Steen/Released) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. - Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCSU) Unit Great Lakes held a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Station Great Lakes July 10.



Cmdr. Shaun Fischer relieved Capt. Richie Enriquez as commanding officer. Enriquez has been the commanding officer since July 2018.

Capt. Dave Stoner, CSCS’ commanding officer, unable to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, discussed Enriquez’s tour via teleconference.



“To be victorious in our next fight, Sailors must know how to fight and win,” Stoner said. “For two years, Richie and his team helped shape over 20,000 junior Sailors into competent and confident warfighters. His accomplishments as a commanding officer of one of the most significant schoolhouses in Great Lakes and the CSCS domain have and will continue to directly impact the fleet.”



Enriquez was presented with the Legion of Merit for his exceptional service. Demonstrating extraordinary leadership and vision, Enriquez guided and directed a staff of over 300 military, civilians and contractors.



He ensured 1.4 million dollars in total obligation authority were executed to train 10,000 Sailors annually across 26 courses of instruction in five school sites. He orchestrated long-term strategies for enlisted combat systems and operations training by revising over 6,200 hours of curriculum, which improved occupational standards achievement by 90 percent.



Additionally, Enriquez ensured the on-time implementation of 13 block learning courses and the accelerated implementation of Operation Specialist “A” School Ready, Relevant Learning (RRL) course of instruction.



He spearheaded the development and installation of the Visual Identification Virtual Reality trainer, Auxiliary Fundamentals Virtual Task trainer, and Voyage Management System trainer, providing multi-purpose reconfigurable systems to support enlisted tactical and technical training.

Most recently, Enriquez and his staff protected the accession pipeline and maintained 100 percent training capacity and student throughput during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since mid-March, CSCSU Great Lakes has trained over 2,500 Sailors, while also protecting the workforce and their families.



“I have had the honor and privilege to serve with the most professional Sailors and civilians in the greatest Navy at CSCSU Great Lakes,” said Enriquez. “The success we have had is because of this truly phenomenal team. Thank you all for your hard work and dedication towards continuing our mission. You have trained and developed Sailors who are ready to support the fleet.”



Fischer, who is not new to the CSCS community, having served as the officer in charge at CSCS Det Yokosuka from 2012 to 2014, is looking forward to being part of the CSCS team again. Having most recently served aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) as the combat systems officer, Fischer understands the detailed workings of the CSCS training domain and is particularly energized to assume command of the initial accession schools he attended over 32 years ago.



“CSCSU Great Lakes has done an outstanding job providing highly trained warfighters to the fleet and I look forward to continuing the tempo Captain Enriquez has set,” said Fischer. “I am honored to be the commanding officer of this great team and I know we will continue to equip the fleet and tackle any challenges to accomplish the mission.”



CSCS is a global organization of professional military and civilian educators and support personnel focused on training the Surface Navy to fight and win. CSCS trains over 36,000 U.S. and Allied Sailors a year to operate, maintain and employ weapons, sensors, communications, combat systems and deck equipment of surface warships to build Combat Ready Ships with Battle Minded Crews.



