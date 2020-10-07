Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSCSU Great Lakes Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    CSCSU Great Lakes Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 10, 2020) Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes Senior Enlisted Leader Senior Chief Fire Controlman Aegis Gabriel De La Paz presents Capt. Richie Enriquez with the Legion of Merit award during a change of command ceremony at July 10. Fischer relieved Enriquez as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Electronics Technician Lee Steen/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSCSU Great Lakes Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Great Lakes
    Change of Command
    Center for Surface Combat Systems
    CSCSU

