GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 10, 2020) Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes Senior Enlisted Leader Senior Chief Fire Controlman Aegis Gabriel De La Paz presents Capt. Richie Enriquez with the Legion of Merit award during a change of command ceremony at July 10. Fischer relieved Enriquez as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Electronics Technician Lee Steen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 17:46 Photo ID: 6271533 VIRIN: 200710-N-N0490-5003 Resolution: 2592x1728 Size: 1.3 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSCSU Great Lakes Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.