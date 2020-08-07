Fort Carson greets new garrison leader

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Nathan R. Springer, right, incoming commander, U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Nathan R. Springer, right, incoming commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, “accepts” the garrison colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Kenyatta L. Mack, left, senior enlisted leader, and Col. Brian K. Wortinger, center, outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at 4th Infantry Division Headquarters July 8. The ceremony was conducted following COVID-19 guidelines on social distancing. (Photo by Scott Prater) see less | View Image Page

By Scott Prater

Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson welcomed incoming U.S. Army Garrison Commander Col. Nate Springer during a change of command ceremony at 4th Infantry Division Headquarters, July 8.



Due to the post’s COVID-19 posture, Col. Brian K. Wortinger relinquished command authority to Springer during a small symbolic ceremony that featured elements of the 4th Infantry Division band and a purposely limited audience of special staff officers, friends and Family members.



Brenda Lee McCullough, director, U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Readiness, served as the reviewing officer for the ceremony via teleconference, and the colonels passed the garrison’s colors symbolically along with U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson Command Sgt. Maj. Kenyatta L. Mack.



Though participants observed social-distance guidelines and precautions, the ceremony was conducted in a manner befitting Army standards, and McCullough congratulated Wortinger for his exceptional performance as garrison commander.



“Wortinger’s leadership was a driving force for much of the garrison’s success during his command,” she said. “Transformation, innovation and challenges all marked his two years in command at Fort Carson. While building community partnerships through intergovernmental support agreements and improving safety for Army units training at Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site, he also led the garrison through an Armywide housing crisis, a global pandemic, and two devastating hail storms. His calm demeanor and honest communication with the Fort Carson community has been reassuring during a very challenging time for all Soldiers, Families and Army civilians, as well as retirees.”



Springer comes to the Mountain Post from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where he served as a military professor at the School of Advanced Military Studies.



“I am fully confident that he will lead the garrison with the same professionalism and expertise he has demonstrated throughout his career, that he will complete the projects started by Col. Wortinger and start the projects he and his senior leadership determine are the most critical for Fort Carson,” McCullough said as she welcomed Springer to Fort Carson and the IMCOM Family.



Springer entered the Army in 1999 as an armor officer out of Oklahoma State University. A decorated combat veteran, he commanded units during deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, has been a brigade executive officer, an Army Fellow at the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies and led a squadron in the 101st Airborne Division.



“Thank you for placing the trust in me to be the commander of the garrison here at Fort Carson,” he said. “I look forward to working with the team here at the garrison and most importantly, to the leaders of Fort Carson, to the Soldiers and their Families, I’ll treat your Soldiers like my Soldiers, I’ll treat your Families like my Family, and I’ll treat your kids like my kids. I’m very honored to be the garrison commander and to serve the Families of Fort Carson.”



Following his time as the garrison commander, Wortinger plans to retire after 29 years of Army service and will settle in the Pikes Peak Region.



“I’ve loved every minute of this command,” he said. “Even after the hail storms totaled my car, smashed the windows in my house, destroyed my RV and caused $80 million in damage across the installation. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these challenges, we’ve had some huge wins, and I have to thank all of our Army and civilian leaders here and at IMCOM for making the routine things happen routinely, which is what great organizations do.”