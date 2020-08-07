Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Carson greets new garrison leader

    Fort Carson greets new garrison leader

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Nathan R. Springer, right, incoming commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, "accepts" the garrison colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Kenyatta L. Mack, left, and Col. Brian K. Wortinger, center, outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at 4th Infantry Division Headquarters July 8. The ceremony was conducted following COVID-19 guidelines on social distancing. (Photo by Scott Prater)

    Fort carson
    imcom
    garrison commander
    u.s. army
    change of command
    army materiel command
    hqamc
    col. Brian k. wortinger
    U.s. army garrison fort carson
    social distancing
    col. Nate springer

