Fort Carson greets new garrison leader

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Nathan R. Springer, right, incoming commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, “accepts” the garrison colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Kenyatta L. Mack, left, senior enlisted leader, and Col. Brian K. Wortinger, center, outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at 4th Infantry Division Headquarters July 8. The ceremony was conducted following COVID-19 guidelines on social distancing. (Photo by Scott Prater)

