NEX Customers Support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | NEX Bahrain presented a check to Naval Support Activity Bahrain’s Navy-Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | NEX Bahrain presented a check to Naval Support Activity Bahrain’s Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, representing the money NEX customers donated during the NEX/ Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society spring campaign. Twice a year, NEX customers are given the opportunity to donate to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. In total, NEX customers donated nearly $192,000 to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. The Navy Exchange Service Command is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

Twice a year, NEX customers are given the opportunity to donate to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. The results of this year’s spring campaign showed NEX customers donated nearly $192,000 to support NMCRS.



“This spring’s campaign was a little different because of stay-at-home orders, social distancing and restriction of movement orders put into place around the world due to COVID-19,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). “As always, NEX customers stepped up and even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, realized the importance of supporting the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. Now, more than ever, our Sailors and their families need the services the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society provides every day.”



From April 9 - May 10, 2020, NEX customers were able to purchase the $5 benefit ticket at NEX stores and online at myNavyExchange.com. The benefit ticket entitled them to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time purchase made May 7 – 10, 2020.



“The generosity of Navy Exchange shoppers during a spring that has been a challenge for all of us around the world, is a tribute to how we care for our own,” said retired Lt. Gen Jack W. Klimp, USMC, NMCRS President & CEO. “With so many Sailors and Marines affected by COVID-19; whether by stop orders or loss of a second income, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is honored to use this gift to serve our Sea Service families in their time of need."



Since 2011, NEXCOM has been partnering with NMCRS on an annual fund raising effort. Since then, NEX patrons have donated nearly $3 million to the NMCRS.