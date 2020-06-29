NEX Customers Support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

NEX Bahrain presented a check to Naval Support Activity Bahrain’s Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, representing the money NEX customers donated during the NEX/ Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society spring campaign. Twice a year, NEX customers are given the opportunity to donate to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. In total, NEX customers donated nearly $192,000 to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. The Navy Exchange Service Command is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

