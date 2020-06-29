Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NEX Customers Support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

    NEX Customers Support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

    BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    NEX Bahrain presented a check to Naval Support Activity Bahrain’s Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, representing the money NEX customers donated during the NEX/ Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society spring campaign. Twice a year, NEX customers are given the opportunity to donate to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. In total, NEX customers donated nearly $192,000 to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. The Navy Exchange Service Command is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 11:05
    Photo ID: 6267568
    VIRIN: 200629-N-QY289-0001
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 965.85 KB
    Location: BAHRAIN, BH 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEX Customers Support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NEX Customers Support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

    TAGS

    Naval Support Activity Bahrain
    Navy Exchange Service Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT