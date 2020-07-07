KFOR effects battalion welcomes new commander

Photo By Spc. Miguel Ruiz | Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Col. Eric Riley and...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Miguel Ruiz | Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Col. Eric Riley and Slovenian Armed Forces Lt. Col. Robert Simonic, Sgt. 1st Class Damir Zalokar, and Lt. Col. Aleksandar Videgar participate in a change of command ceremony July 3, 2020, at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. Kosovo Force Regional-Command East, a U.S.-led brigade level organization within KFOR, welcomed Simonic as its newest commander of RC-E’s effects battalion. Simonic and the effects battalion are charged with supporting situational awareness and KFOR communication campaigns throughout RC-E’s area of responsibility in an effort to ensure the safety and security and freedom of movement for all the people in Kosovo in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz) see less | View Image Page

Kosovo Force Regional Command East’s Effects Battalion hosted a change of command ceremony on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo July 3, 2020.



The battalion bid farewell to Slovenian Lt. Col. Aleksander Vidergar and welcomed Slovenian Lt. Col. Robert Simonic.



The Effects Battalion is comprised of 17 Liaison Monitoring Teams with service members from seven nations, which significantly contribute to maintaining relationships with the institutions and communities in Regional Command East’s area of responsibility.



Vidergar began his rotation as the battalion’s commander in October 2019.



He says the battalion saw many changes including the addition of a small battalion staff to support LMT operations and the change in operations as a result of the novel coronavirus.



“COVID-19 was the biggest obstacle in our operations,” Vidergar said “We were all even more resolute to accomplish our mission with all the tools available and that boosted our innovations.”



Vidergar will return to Slovenia as the Air Surveillance and Control Battalion commander.



Simonic, the incoming commander, is no stranger to the KFOR mission.



This is his fourth tour to Kosovo since 2007. He looks forward to working with different nations and carrying on his predecessor’s legacy.



“He has done an excellent job,” Simonic said “He has put a big challenge in front of my face.”



His goals for his rotation are to ensure neutrality in all LMT interactions and protect the force against a potential second wave of COVID-19. “My main job is to provide a safe environment for the LMTs” he said.