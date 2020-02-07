Photo By Marisa Conner | In honor of the Exchange’s 125 years of serving the military community, Subway will...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | In honor of the Exchange’s 125 years of serving the military community, Subway will feature peel-and-win game pieces on cups at participating Exchange locations. Prizes in the “Sip. Rip. Ultimate Trip.” sweepstakes include dream vacations, shopping sprees, gift cards and more. see less | View Image Page

Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs

NEWS RELEASE: 20-075 July 2, 2020

EXCHANGE MEDIA CONTACT: MARISA CONNER – connermar@aafes.com



Subway Celebrates Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 125 Years with $2 Million in Prizes



DALLAS – Military shoppers can sip, rip and win at their local Army & Air Force Exchange Service Subway restaurants—to the tune of $2 million.



In honor of the Exchange’s 125 years of serving the military community, Subway will feature peel-and-win game pieces on cups at participating Exchange locations. Prizes in the “Sip. Rip. Ultimate Trip.” sweepstakes include dream vacations, shopping sprees, gift cards and more.



“What better way to celebrate the Exchange’s anniversary than by giving away great prizes to our deserving service members, retirees and their families?” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is thrilled to partner with Subway for this incredible milestone.”



Prizes include:

• 10 family vacations, up to $25,000 each

• 100 Exchange shopping sprees of $10,000 each

• 100 $1,000 Exchange gift cards

• 300 $100 Subway gift cards

• 500 $50 Subway gift cards

• 170,000 free Subway subs, chips and cookies



The cups will be available at participating Exchange Subway locations beginning July 1, excluding locations in New York and Florida. (Military diners in New York and Florida can enter a separate Subway drawing for $30,000 in prizes.) No purchase necessary to win. For alternative method of entry and complete rules, visit www.ExchangeSubwayPromos.com.



Subway, like all of the Exchange’s 1,700 restaurants worldwide, offers better-for-you choices

that promote a BE FIT lifestyle to keep the military community ready and resilient.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



