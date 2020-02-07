In honor of the Exchange’s 125 years of serving the military community, Subway will feature peel-and-win game pieces on cups at participating Exchange locations. Prizes in the “Sip. Rip. Ultimate Trip.” sweepstakes include dream vacations, shopping sprees, gift cards and more.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 11:31 Photo ID: 6263138 VIRIN: 200702-D-D0482-001 Resolution: 1200x900 Size: 189.83 KB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Subway Celebrates Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 125 Years with $2 Million in Prizes, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.