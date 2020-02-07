Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Subway Celebrates Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 125 Years with $2 Million in Prizes

    Subway Celebrates Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service’s 125 Years with $2 Million in Prizes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    In honor of the Exchange’s 125 years of serving the military community, Subway will feature peel-and-win game pieces on cups at participating Exchange locations. Prizes in the “Sip. Rip. Ultimate Trip.” sweepstakes include dream vacations, shopping sprees, gift cards and more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 11:31
    Photo ID: 6263138
    VIRIN: 200702-D-D0482-001
    Resolution: 1200x900
    Size: 189.83 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Subway Celebrates Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 125 Years with $2 Million in Prizes, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Subway Celebrates Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 125 Years with $2 Million in Prizes

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Military Star
    shopmyexchange.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT