Ohio National Guard provides support during recent security operations in Washington, D.C.

Soldiers of the Ohio National Guard's 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry prepare to receive civil support operations training at the District of Columbia National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, prior to deployment in support of civil law enforcement during recent protests in Washington, D.C. Nearly 100 Soldiers from the 1-148th were among hundreds of National Guard members from several states that assisted the District of Columbia National Guard, and federal and local law enforcement agencies with maintaining security during recent protests in the nation's capital.

Nearly 100 Soldiers from the Ohio National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment were among hundreds of National Guard members from several states who assisted the District of Columbia National Guard, and federal and local law enforcement agencies with maintaining security during recent protests in the nation’s capital.



Before heading to Washington, the Ohio Soldiers assigned to Task Force Reese — named for Pfc. John Reese, a member of the 1-148th who earned the Medal of Honor in World War II — conducted civil support operations training at Camp Perry Joint Training Center, near Port Clinton, Ohio, to reinforce their readiness and validate their capabilities to perform the public safety mission. After their arrival in Washington, they had three primary missions: safeguarding historical monuments, operating access checkpoints and augmenting White House security. They also provided a quick response force (QRF) that remained on standby should local authorities require their assistance.



According to 1st Lt. Sebastian Vandintel, commander of Company B, 1-148th, civil law enforcement authorities were appreciative of the National Guard’s assistance.



“There was immediate relief when we came in,” Vandintel said. “We felt support from the moment we left Ohio. Daily, they reminded us how thankful they were that we were there to offer that extra presence.”



The Ohio National Guard Soldiers worked alongside the D.C National Guard, the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Park Police and other agencies. In uncertain and sometimes tense environments while on duty, the Guard members understood their mission was to provide support to civil law enforcement in maintaining security and providing a safe environment for people to express themselves and protest peacefully.



“You’re just there to support them and the police department. You might get screamed at (by protesters) a couple of times, but you shake it off,” said Spc. Steven Richards, a radio telephone operator with Company B, 1-148th. “It’s nothing personal. It’s their right. We’re there to allow people to express their First Amendment rights.”





Vandintel expressed his pride and confidence in the Soldiers of Task Force Reese. He explained that, no matter what happened, they remained dedicated to each other and the mission, while providing a safe environment and engaging in positive interaction with the public.



“They were absolutely professional, absolutely incredible,” Vandintel said. “They also understood that they were there on behalf of Ohio.”



National Guard members have always been known for their unique duties. The term “Citizen-Soldier” was coined to demonstrate the dual civilian and military roles that National Guard members have while serving their states, and additionally being able to serve their nation, whether protecting the homeland or supporting Department of Defense operations around the world.



Along with other National Guard members who served stateside on similar missions, members of Task Force Reese returned home to their families and everyday routines. They remain a true reflection of how the Ohio National Guard is not only dedicated to serving its state, but remains always ready and always there for the country and its citizens, when called upon in times of need.