    Ohio National Guard provides support during recent security operations in Washington, D.C. [Image 1 of 3]

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers of the Ohio National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry prepare to receive civil support operations training at the District of Columbia National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, prior to deployment in support of civil law enforcement during recent protests in Washington, D.C. Nearly 100 Soldiers from the 1-148th were among hundreds of National Guard members from several states that assisted the District of Columbia National Guard, and federal and local law enforcement agencies with maintaining security during recent protests in the nation’s capital. (Ohio National Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 17:30
    Photo ID: 6254678
    VIRIN: 200603-Z-A3541-1495
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: BOWLING GREEN, OH, US
    Hometown: SANDUSKY, OH, US
    Hometown: TIFFIN, OH, US
    Hometown: WALBRIDGE, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard provides support during recent security operations in Washington, D.C. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security
    Ohio National Guard
    safety
    Ohio
    1st Battalion
    National Guard
    military police
    1-148th
    Washington D.C.
    148th Infantry Regiment
    support to civil authorities
    civil support operations
    1-148th Infantry
    ongoing protests
    Task Force Reese

