Ohio National Guard provides support during recent security operations in Washington, D.C.

Soldiers of the Ohio National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry prepare to receive civil support operations training at the District of Columbia National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, prior to deployment in support of civil law enforcement during recent protests in Washington, D.C. Nearly 100 Soldiers from the 1-148th were among hundreds of National Guard members from several states that assisted the District of Columbia National Guard, and federal and local law enforcement agencies with maintaining security during recent protests in the nation’s capital. (Ohio National Guard photo)

Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.27.2020 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: BOWLING GREEN, OH, US Hometown: SANDUSKY, OH, US Hometown: TIFFIN, OH, US Hometown: WALBRIDGE, OH, US