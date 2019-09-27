Ohio National Guard provides support during recent security operations in Washington, D.C.

Portrait of 1st Lt. Sebastian Vandintel, commander of Company B, 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment. Vandintel was one of nearly 100 Soldiers from the 1-148th who were among hundreds of National Guard members from several states that assisted the District of Columbia National Guard, and federal and local law enforcement agencies with maintaining security during recent protests in the nation’s capital. (Ohio National Guard photo)

