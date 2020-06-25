Nine graduate from NAVFAC Southeast’s Leadership Development Program

Photo By Jeffrey Hamlin | Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Mike...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey Hamlin | Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Mike Monreal speaks to nine graduates from the NAVFAC Leadership Development Program (LDP) during a virtual ceremony held through Microsoft Teams. The LDP provides leadership development through progressive learning opportunities consisting of formal education and training, rotational assignments, and other developmental activities. NAVFAC selects employees from around the organization through an extensive application and interview process to be a part of the LDP each year. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey Hamlin/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Mike Monreal virtually recognized nine employees, June 25, for graduating from the NAVFAC Leadership Development Program (LDP).



The command offers two programs with the purpose of training employees to be effective leaders: Aspiring Leadership Development Program (ALDP) and Leadership Development Program (LDP).



“These programs are vital to NAVFAC's mission to recruit, develop, and retain highly qualified and motivated personnel,” said NAVFAC Southeast Total Force Supervisor Dr. Diane Shider. “Having centralized leadership development programs, the command is able to directly develop upcoming leaders within NAVFAC as well as retain employees through creating bonds of loyalty to our organization.”



The nine graduates who participated in the two-year LDP program are located across the command’s area of responsibility. The graduates include Kyle Acton, John Bazylewicz, Michael Cassidy, David Chung, Philip Dixon, Renee Dudgeon, Brendan Less, and Patricia O’Neil from NAVFAC Southeast Headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, and Sabrina Williams-Hopkins from Public Works Department (PWD) Pensacola, Florida.



Due to restrictions brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic, the command followed proper physical distancing guidelines by conducting the ceremony virtually through Microsoft Teams.



“I regret that COVID-19 prevented us from being able to celebrate the accomplishments of each graduate together, but you have demonstrated dedication, agility and resilience as you completed this demanding program,” said NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Mike Monreal. “You should be justly proud of your accomplishments and I challenge you to use what you have learned to better yourself and our command.”



Many of the graduates had good things to say about the LDP program and its benefits, despite the challenges.



“The LDP gave me the opportunity for introspection, getting feedback from others, and determining how I can challenge myself to be better,” said NAVFAC Southeast Contracting Senior Field Liaison John Bazylewicz. “LDP also gave me the opportunity to consider the current macro environment and the strategic importance of our work at NAVFAC.”



NAVFAC created the LDP to provide robust developmental opportunities for its future civilian senior leaders. The program provides leadership development through progressive learning opportunities consisting of formal education and training, rotational assignments, and other developmental activities.



“My advice to the next class is to trust the process,” said PWD Pensacola Installation Energy Manager Sabrina Williams-Hopkins. “This program is very effective and beneficial if you are willing to learn outside your area of common knowledge. Trust the process!”



Each year the command selects participants through an extensive application and interview process. NAVFAC Southeast selected six employees from across the southeast region to be a part of the 2020 LDP program.



“Investing in our employees has proven to provide lower turnover and a return on investment,” said Shider.