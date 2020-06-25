Garrison develops restriction of movement guide for new arrivals

Photo By Anna Ciccotti | U.S. Army Garrison Italy created a handbook, developed by the Summer 2020 Permanent...... read more read more Photo By Anna Ciccotti | U.S. Army Garrison Italy created a handbook, developed by the Summer 2020 Permanent Change of Station Task Force, to make the restriction of movement process as smooth as possible for newcomers arriving during an uncertain time. This handbook will answer many of the questions all incoming members may have regarding arriving in Italy under the current COVID-19 conditions. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy - The U.S. Army Garrison Italy is preparing to receive service members, Department of the Army (DA) civilians, contractors and family members’ as soon as the DoD Stop Move is officially lifted.



The garrison has created a handbook, developed by the USAG Italy Summer Permanent Change of Station (PCS) Task Force, to make the restriction of movement process as smooth as possible for newcomers arriving during an uncertain time.



This handbook will answer many of the questions all incoming members may have regarding arriving in Italy under the current COVID-19 procedures.



The garrison is monitoring the numerous requirements outlined by the Host Nation and DoD, and it continues to adjust ROM and quarantine requirements, which may impact inbound reception and out-processing.



All incoming Service members will undergo COVID-19 testing and daily monitoring during the 14-day quarantine. All DA civilians, contractors, and Family members will undergo COVID-19 screening and daily monitoring during the 14-day quarantine.



"The USAG Italy ROM Guide is the answer to many questions for PCS-ing to Italy during COVID-19,” said USAG Italy Executive Officer Maj. Leslie Ann Shipp, PCS Task Force coordination officer.



“The garrison team went the extra mile to make sure our inbound community members can seamlessly in-process and begin their fantastic tour here in Italy without sacrificing the safety for you, your family, or any other member of the community," she said.



Several chapters of the handbook provide useful information including sections such as “What to Bring,” “Day-to-day Life in ROM,” and “Purchasing Commissary and AAFES Products.”



Additionally, the handbook shows an example of the form the sponsor will complete to request items through the Army Community Service (ACS) lending closet. The downloadable form can be found on the MWR website.



In the handbook there are also some observations from families with children currently living in the Vicenza Military community identifying support received regarding housing, medical checks, religious services, and behavioral health services.



Here is a link to the guide:

https://home.army.mil/italy/application/files/9915/9307/3842/Italy_ROM_Guide___Final.pdf



For a more detailed guide to in-processing, please visit the USAG Italy PCS Guide online at https://home.army.mil/italy/index.php/my-garrison-Italy/newcomers.



One of the most critical assets to PCSing will be your sponsor which is assigned via the sponsorship program. Please ensure you login to Army Career Tracker (ACT) and complete the DA Form 5434 to request a unit sponsor.