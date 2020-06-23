Nashville District reopening beaches, picnic shelters in Kentucky June 29

Courtesy Photo | As part of a phased approach for reopening facilities as part of its COVID-19...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As part of a phased approach for reopening facilities as part of its COVID-19 reopening plan, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is opening its Corps-managed day use recreation areas within the Cumberland River Basin in Kentucky June 29, 2020. This is the swim beach at Laurel River Lake in London, Kentucky, June 22, 2020. (USACE photo by Cody Hensley) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 23, 2020) – As part of a phased approach for reopening recreation facilities following COVID-19 closures, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is opening additional Corps-managed day use recreation areas and amenities within the Cumberland River Basin in Kentucky June 29, 2020.



This opening will include all USACE-operated swimming areas and group picnic shelters. It’s important to note that some group picnic shelters have a maximum capacity in excess of the current social gathering limits, which may result in temporary lower capacity limits to stay within state or local gathering size restrictions. Corps-managed day use recreation areas and amenities in Tennessee reopened June 12.



USACE reminds all visitors to follow these steps to recreate responsibly: honor the 6-foot social distance rule, stay away from parks and recreation areas if you are sick or have symptoms, keep parks clean by practicing “pack in and pack out” etiquette, and always wear a life jacket when near the water.



This announcement applies to all USACE-managed recreation areas located within the state of Kentucky, including those at Lake Barkley, Lake Cumberland, and Laurel River Lake.



State-operated or concessionaire operated beaches and recreation areas at USACE Lakes have their own policies in place. The Nashville District recommends that the public contact the respective state agencies for their operating status.



(Latest recreational area closures across USACE: https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm. The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.)



Contact

Bill Peoples

615-736-7161

chief.public-affairs@usace.army.mil