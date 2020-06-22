Nashville District reopening beaches, picnic shelters in Kentucky June 29

As part of a phased approach for reopening facilities as part of its COVID-19 reopening plan, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is opening its Corps-managed day use recreation areas within the Cumberland River Basin in Kentucky June 29, 2020. This is the swim beach at Laurel River Lake in London, Kentucky, June 22, 2020. (USACE photo by Cody Hensley)

