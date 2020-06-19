USS Jackson Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (June 19, 2020) -- The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6) Blue Crew held a change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, June 19.



Cmdr. Stacy M. Wuthier, a native of Denver, Colorado, assumed command of the ship from Cmdr. John P. Barrientos, a native of Brentwood, New York.



Barrientos completed a successful command tour aboard Jackson, which included ship-wide certification events, Ready For Sea Assessments, sea trials and the installation and testing of the Surface to Surface Missile Module (SSMM).



“I’m extremely proud of the personal and professional growth of each member of this crew over the last 46 months I’ve been with them,” said Barrientos. “Over the last 18 months, this crew executed a very successful LOA on USS Omaha and seamlessly transitioned to USS Jackson. They completed high-value unit escorts, midshipmen summer training, 3M certification and Surface-to-Surface Missile Module integrated testing. USS Jackson demonstrated the continued lethality of LCS. The best is yet to come for this crew. I’m excited to see them operate and carry out any mission assigned.”



Barrientos’ next assignment is aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in San Diego.



Wuthier, who recently served as executive officer of USS Jackson, said, "I am honored and excited to take command of this great crew. Cmdr. Barrientos was an outstanding captain who set a precedent of excellence for the crew moving forward. I am truly humbled to be allowed to serve with the Jackson Blue Sailors to face the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead of us."



LCS vessels are highly versatile, mission-focused surface combatants designed to operate in the littorals, as well as on the open ocean. The ship platform is designed to respond to evolving threats through integration with innovative surface engagement, mine hunting, and sonar technology. The LCS satisfies a vital need for the United States Navy to operate in shallow water as well as the high seas.

