    USS Jackson Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Lizeth Martinez 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    SAN DIEGO (June 19, 2020) – Cmdr. John Barrientos, a native of Brentwood, New
    York, addresses those in attendance during the USS Jackson (LCS 6) change of command ceremony at Naval Station San Diego, June 19. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Stacy Wuthier, a native of Denver, Colorado, relieved Barrientos as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Lizeth Martinez/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 19:11
    Photo ID: 6246737
    VIRIN: 200619-N-MB604-269
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    TAGS

    Naval Base San Diego
    littoral combat ship
    change of command
    USS Jackson
    LCS 6

