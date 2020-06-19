USS Jackson Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (June 19, 2020) – Cmdr. John Barrientos, a native of Brentwood, New

York, addresses those in attendance during the USS Jackson (LCS 6) change of command ceremony at Naval Station San Diego, June 19. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Stacy Wuthier, a native of Denver, Colorado, relieved Barrientos as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Lizeth Martinez/ Released)

