California, Nevada Guard aircrafts fly MAFFS training missions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and Nevada Air National Guards brought out their heavy assets June 15-19, 2020, in preparation for each state’s biggest annual enemies — wildfires.



A slew of C-130 Hercules aircraft from both western states filled the skies above Tahoe National Forest in Forest Hill, California, during a U.S. Department of Agriculture Forestry Service-sponsored wild land firefighting training. With multiple state and federal organizations participating, Cal Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing and Nevada’s 152nd Airlift Wing deployed their Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) as a means of preparing for the upcoming wildfires.



“California is one of our geographic areas where we activate the MAFFS quite frequently,” said Kim Christensen, deputy assistant director for operations for USDA Forest Service. “It’s really important that we train every year so that we can seamlessly and effectively integrate those aircraft into our firefighting operations. It helps ensure our mutual preparedness.”



During an actual fire, the MAFFS can discharge up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than five seconds, covering an area one-quarter of a mile long by 100 feet wide. But for training purposes, aircraft released water over unpopulated forest. National Guard aircraft followed lead planes that communicate with ground forces, pinpointing drop locations.



Once a load is discharged, MAFFS can be refilled in less than 12 minutes.



“The fire training consists of each and every air crew performing simulated fire runs along with a lead plane,” said Lt. Col. Todd Morgan, Cal Guard’s MAFFS mission commander. “It’s important for the air crew each and every year to get this training for multiple reasons. One, it builds our relationships and camaraderie between us and our federal and state entities. This also ensures each and every air crew can perform their tasks, and build their skills for the fire season.”



California, Nevada and Wyoming National Guards all have MAFFS capabilities. A Colorado Air Force reserve unit also houses the system, making these the only four entities in the United States to deploy MAFFS, Christensen explained.



“We train annually,” she said. “We were just in Colorado last month. Now we’re here this week wrapping up our training with Nevada and California units.”



“It really speaks truly, the inter-agency nature of the work that we do,” added Christensen. “As you know, fire has no boundaries. We train together, we fight fires together. The fire starts on one agency and spreads to another. On a fire at any given time, you’re going to see multiple agencies working and coming together to manage that fire.”



The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), as well as Bureau of Land Management, serve as lead participants in this training. Cal Guard and CAL FIRE are both prepared to unite in another year of battling blazes.



Per CAL FIRE, there have been nearly 2,500 fires that have torched roughly 14,000 acres so far in 2020. And this is still early in the “fire season.” In this same span in 2019, there was only 1,400 fires that burned 11,000 acres.



The MAFFS program has been in place since the 1970s, according to Christensen. It’s been utilize every year since then except for 13 fire seasons.



“It really is a testament to the importance of interagency coordination and cooperation,” she said.



“A lot of people come together to make this happen. MAFFS is our surge capability,” said Caleb A. Berry, aviation management specialist, USDA Forest Service. “When our contract air ships, our retardant platforms are all fully committed and we need just a little more help, MAFFS is our go-to resource.”



Added Berry, “What we need for them to do is to be currently trained air crews so they can fit seamlessly into our firefighting organization. That’s what we’re accomplishing here, getting them prepared to go into firefighting mode with us.”



The certification mission includes classroom sessions, flying and ground operations for Air Force aircrews. Civilian lead plane pilots and support personnel from the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and other state and federal firefighting agencies, are also trained.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 20:48 Story ID: 372419 Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California, Nevada Guard aircrafts fly MAFFS training missions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.