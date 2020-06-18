California, Nevada Guard aircrafts fly MAFFS training missions

The adjutant general of the California National Guard, Maj. Gen. David Baldwin, center, and his California Military Department command team meet with California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) leaders and other dignitaries at CAL FIRE’s McClellan Reload Base during aerial wild land firefighting training June 15-19, 2020, in Sacramento, California. The yearly training united significant wildfire firefighting assets, both state and federal, for Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) operations. California and Nevada air national guards supplied C-130 aircraft that dropped water on designated sites in the Tahoe National Forest. This is all preparation for California’s wildfire season. Baldwin and his team reviewed the aircraft and received briefings on the operation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Melanie Nolen)

