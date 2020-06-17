Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California, Nevada Guard aircrafts fly MAFFS training missions [Image 17 of 17]

    California, Nevada Guard aircrafts fly MAFFS training missions

    FOREST HILL, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melanie L. Nolen 

    California National Guard   

    About 150 feet above a tree line, a California Air National Guard C-130 aircraft releases 3,000 gallons of water, covering nearly a quarter mile, during aerial wild land firefighting training June 15-19, 2020, at the Tahoe National Forest. The yearly training united significant wildfire firefighting assets, both state and federal, for Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) operations. California and Nevada air national guards supplied C-130 aircraft. This is all preparation for California’s wildfire season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Melanie Nolen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 20:48
    Photo ID: 6245521
    VIRIN: 200616-Z-HI248-1300
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: FOREST HILL, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California, Nevada Guard aircrafts fly MAFFS training missions [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Melanie L. Nolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

