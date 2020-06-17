About 150 feet above a tree line, a California Air National Guard C-130 aircraft releases 3,000 gallons of water, covering nearly a quarter mile, during aerial wild land firefighting training June 15-19, 2020, at the Tahoe National Forest. The yearly training united significant wildfire firefighting assets, both state and federal, for Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) operations. California and Nevada air national guards supplied C-130 aircraft. This is all preparation for California’s wildfire season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Melanie Nolen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 20:48 Photo ID: 6245521 VIRIN: 200616-Z-HI248-1300 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.22 MB Location: FOREST HILL, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California, Nevada Guard aircrafts fly MAFFS training missions [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Melanie L. Nolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.