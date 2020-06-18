Navy Lodge New London To Undergo Remodel

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Navy Lodge New London. Conn., will undergo a $500,000 remodeling project of its guest...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Navy Lodge New London. Conn., will undergo a $500,000 remodeling project of its guest rooms beginning June 22, 2020. When complete, all guest rooms will feature new furniture, dining tables and chairs, nightstands, dressers and remodeled closet areas. The remodel is scheduled to be completed in July 2020. The Navy Exchange Service Command is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

Navy Lodge New London. Conn., will undergo a $500,000 remodeling project of its guest rooms beginning June 22, 2020. When complete, all guest rooms will feature new furniture, dining tables and chairs, nightstands, dressers and remodeled closet areas. The remodel is scheduled to be completed in July 2020.



“We want the Navy Lodge to be our guests’ first choice when looking for a place to stay when away from home, either on vacation or on a business trip,” said Matthew Amerman, General Manager, Navy Lodge New London. “This remodel will provide our guests with an experience and value that the Navy Lodge is known for worldwide. It is this type of quality facilities and service that guests come to expect from us in addition to saving up to 45% as compared to civilian hotels.”



Navy Lodges feature oversized guest rooms and family suites with onsite amenities such as vending machines, laundry area and workout room and children’s outside play area. Navy Lodges also offer guests free Wi-Fi and breakfast. Every Navy Lodge is accessible. As an added convenience, cats and dogs up to 70 pounds in weight can stay at most Navy Lodges when traveling with its owner. Guests need to contact the specific Navy Lodge regarding its pet policies.



Authorized Navy Lodge guests on PCS orders can take advantage of a scratch-off card offering a 10%, 15%, 25% or 100% discount, up to 20 nights. The discount is valid at all Navy Lodges in the continental United States until Feb. 28, 2021. Guests may use only one discount per stay. A scratch-off card can be picked up on base at PSD, the housing office, household goods, the personal property office or local NEX Customer Service desk. Scratch-off cards can also be sent to a guest by calling the Navy Lodge DoD Reservation Center at (800) 628-9466.



For reservations, call (800) 628-9466 or go on line at www.navy-lodge.com or www.dodlodging.com.



Follow Navy Lodge on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NavyLodge/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/NavyLodge.