Navy Lodge New London To Undergo Remodel

Navy Lodge New London. Conn., will undergo a $500,000 remodeling project of its guest rooms beginning June 22, 2020. When complete, all guest rooms will feature new furniture, dining tables and chairs, nightstands, dressers and remodeled closet areas. The remodel is scheduled to be completed in July 2020. The Navy Exchange Service Command is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

