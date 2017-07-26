Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Lodge New London To Undergo Remodel

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2017

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Navy Lodge New London. Conn., will undergo a $500,000 remodeling project of its guest rooms beginning June 22, 2020. When complete, all guest rooms will feature new furniture, dining tables and chairs, nightstands, dressers and remodeled closet areas. The remodel is scheduled to be completed in July 2020. The Navy Exchange Service Command is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2017
