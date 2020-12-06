VP-8 “Fighting Tigers” Hold Change of Command Ceremony

A native of Salem, Oregon, Cmdr. Erler led the “Fighting Tigers” through a demanding multi-site deployment conducting 3,500 mishap-free operational hours which spanned 24 detachments and encompassed the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific Oceans. “Serving the amazing men and women of VP-8 has been an incredible honor. While the Fighting Tigers have a long history of superior performance, I am most proud of the resiliency, professionalism, and teamwork that these men and women displayed. This was in no small part a result of Executive Officer Lyon’s guidance, and he will undoubtedly guide the Fighting Tigers to new heights as the Commanding Officer,” said Cmdr. Erler.



Cmdr. Jeremy “Remy” Lyon assumes command of the Fighting Tigers as the squadron prepares for their next deployment in October. A native of Hesperia, California, Cmdr. Lyon became the 72nd Commanding Officer of Patrol Squadron 8. Cmdr. Lyon remarked, “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Cmdr. Erler’s Executive Officer over the past year. I am forever grateful for his leadership and mentorship. I look forward to serving the Fighting Tiger Family as the Commanding Officer and leading this group of remarkable Sailors.” Cmdr. Thomas “Peaches” Doran, has assumed the role as Executive Officer.



VP-8 reports to Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 11, aboard NAS Jacksonville. VP-8 is comprised of 283 men and women who employ the P-8A Poseidon. The Poseidon is the Navy’s primary provider of long-range airborne anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance forces.

