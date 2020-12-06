Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base

Photo By Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels | Alex Ramos, a firefighter with the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Fire Department,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels | Alex Ramos, a firefighter with the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Fire Department, performs mop-up procedures on a fire in the India Training Area on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 11, 2020. Firefighters with the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, along with partner agencies from the surrounding community, battled three fires this week that burned over 8,000 acres in the impact zones and training areas Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels) see less | View Image Page

Firefighters with the Camp Pendleton Fire Department and agencies from Southern California battled multiple fires on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton training areas this week.



The Wood Fire in the Zulu Impact Area burned approximately 7,000 acres, the India Fire in the India Training Area burned over 1,100 acres, and the Range 706 Yankee Impact Area Fire burned close to 500 acres.



Over 175 firefighters from agencies such as the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Orange County Fire Authority, fire departments from neighboring cities such as Oceanside and Carlsbad, and the U.S. Forest Service assisted in the efforts.



“We have a really good mutual aid agreement with the surrounding community to assist in suppressing these fires,” said John Crook, the deputy chief of training for Camp Pendleton Fire Department. “When you have extreme fire behavior having additional resources really helps.”



The fires were contained to the impact and training areas and didn’t spread to the housing areas or off base. The firefighters used hand tools to cut surrounding vegetation and coordinated aerial water and fire retardant drops.



At this time the fires are in patrol status and are not a threat to personnel or property.



“I’m very grateful to work with Camp Pendleton, we have the best department in the world,” said Crook. “The firefighters always come to work with a positive attitude. Every time we get a call to do our jobs, we do it the right way and I’m proud to be a part of that.”



For more updates on wildfires aboard the base, follow Camp Pendleton social media or visit www.pendleton.marines.mil/Wildland-Fire-Information-Prevention.