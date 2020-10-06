A fire burns in the India Training Area on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 10, 2020. Firefighters with the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, along with partner agencies from the surrounding community, battled three fires this week that burned over 8,000 acres in the impact zones and training areas Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 21:29
|Photo ID:
|6240177
|VIRIN:
|200610-M-BH464-1054
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Drake Nickels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base
