Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base [Image 3 of 11]

    Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    A fire burns in the India Training Area on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 10, 2020. Firefighters with the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, along with partner agencies from the surrounding community, battled three fires this week that burned over 8,000 acres in the impact zones and training areas Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 21:29
    Photo ID: 6240177
    VIRIN: 200610-M-BH464-1054
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Drake Nickels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base
    Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base
    Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base
    Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base
    Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base
    Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base
    Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base
    Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base
    Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base
    Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base
    Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Mutual Aid
    Marines
    Wildfire
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCI-West
    Camp Pendleton Fire Department
    CPFD
    Wildfire Prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT