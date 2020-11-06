Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base

Alex Ramos, a firefighter with the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Fire Department, performs mop-up procedures on a fire in the India Training Area on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 11, 2020. Firefighters with the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, along with partner agencies from the surrounding community, battled three fires this week that burned over 8,000 acres in the impact zones and training areas Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

