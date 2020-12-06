Training Support Center Great Lakes Holds Unique Pizza Party

Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 12, 2020) Members from Coalition of Sailors Against...... read more read more Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 12, 2020) Members from Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes Chapter deliver pizzas to USS Franklin barracks June 12. Students in all TSC barracks were treated with the delivery of 300 pizzas thanks to the Chief Petty Officers and Petty Officers Associations along with CSADD. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released) see less | View Image Page

Great Lakes, Ill. (June 12, 2020)—Staff at Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes participated in a pizza party June 12.



TSC Petty Officer Association (POA), Chief Petty Officer Association (CPOA) along with TSC Great Lakes’ Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions student organization spent all morning lifting the morale of command students by delivering 300 pizzas to the barracks that they live.



“We are always looking for ways to let students know that appreciate their hard work,” said Navy Military Training Instructor Quartermaster 1st Class Chey Ann Jones, POA president at TSC Great Lakes. “It is great to see everyone here enjoying a meal; just taking a pause in their training to relax. We are all stronger together. Today’s event was to show that we are all part of a strong team.”



According to TSC Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton, providing lunch to the students was an awesome act to boost morale and let them know that we support them after several months of adhering to mitigating guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining mission readiness.



“The TSC Great Lakes’ Chief Petty Officer, Petty Officer Associations and Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions did an outstanding job planning and executing the event,” Sutton said. “Events like these are really important for the command because although we cannot celebrate together like a traditional picnic, it still provides a sense of teamwork and pride in what we do. The food was well received by our hard-working students. It was a small gesture to let students know that we acknowledge and appreciate their hard work during tough times in accomplishing our important mission in providing highly trained Sailors to the fleet.”