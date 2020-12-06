Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Support Center Great Lakes Holds Unique Pizza Party [Image 1 of 2]

    Training Support Center Great Lakes Holds Unique Pizza Party

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Brian Walsh 

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 12, 2020) Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes staff members deliver pizzas to USS Franklin barracks June 12. Students in all TSC barracks were treated with the delivery of 300 pizzas thanks to the Chief Petty Officers and Petty Officers association along with CSADD. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Support Center Great Lakes Holds Unique Pizza Party [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

