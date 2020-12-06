Training Support Center Great Lakes Holds Unique Pizza Party

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 12, 2020) Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes staff members deliver pizzas to USS Franklin barracks June 12. Students in all TSC barracks were treated with the delivery of 300 pizzas thanks to the Chief Petty Officers and Petty Officers association along with CSADD. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released)

