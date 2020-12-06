GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 12, 2020) Members from Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes Chapter deliver pizzas to USS Franklin barracks June 12. Students in all TSC barracks were treated with the delivery of 300 pizzas thanks to the Chief Petty Officers and Petty Officers Associations along with CSADD. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 13:49 Photo ID: 6239561 VIRIN: 200612-N-BN978-5004 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.38 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training Support Center Great Lakes Holds Unique Pizza Party [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.