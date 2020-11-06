The Denton Program and the Freedom Wing

The 514th Air Mobility Wing is ready to support air mobility through aerial refueling, airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support.

During peacetime operations, the Freedom Wing also plays a part in humanitarian relief efforts and has coordinated with the Denton Program in the past and continues to do so today.

According to the United States Transportation Command’s website, “The Denton Program is a Department of Defense transportation program that moves humanitarian cargo, donated by Non-Governmental Organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering.”

The program is managed by the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, and the DOD. The actual transportation portion of the program is contractually managed by USTRANSCOM, which utilizes a contractor operating out of Joint Base Charleston, S.C.

The 514th AMW occasionally is called upon to support the transportation of Denton cargo through the 732nd Airlift Squadron or the 76th and 78th Air Refueling Squadrons.

This relationship benefits both the donors and the U.S. military as the Denton Program allows the transport of the humanitarian aid at little or no cost to the donor and puts the extra space on military transports conducting routine training to good use.

Last year, the 732nd Airlift Squadron delivered a fire truck to Nicaragua donated by the Hamilton Township District 8 Fire Department and the program continues to deliver aid to other locations in Central and South America and even locations farther away like Iraq.

If you want to learn more visit the Denton Program’s website, www.ustranscom.mil/mov/denton.

