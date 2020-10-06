Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    514th AMW KC-10 Extender

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender operated by the 514th Air Mobility Wing sits on the flightline at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 10, 2020. The 514th AMW is an associate Air Force Reserve wing that supports air mobility through aerial refueling, airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 514th AMW KC-10 Extender, by SSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS

    Airmen
    KC-10
    AFRC
    AF
    JBMDL
    514 AMW
    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient

