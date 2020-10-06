514th AMW KC-10 Extender

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender operated by the 514th Air Mobility Wing sits on the flightline at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 10, 2020. The 514th AMW is an associate Air Force Reserve wing that supports air mobility through aerial refueling, airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support.

