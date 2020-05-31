MIDLAND, Mich. --- The Michigan National Guard conducted COVID-19 testing in Midland, Mich. on May 31, 2020, where residents were lined up for drive-thru testing at Dow Diamond.



Fred Yanoski, Director and Health Officer of Midland’s Department of Health is appreciative of the National Guards presence in Midland.



“We are very appreciative of the efforts of the National Guard to help us meet the need of our community in Midland, we’ve had a catastrophic event that has happened regarding the flooding and the health of our residents is at the top of the list. The resources brought to us by the National Guard to assist in identifying the health of our residents is greatly appreciated.”



Spc. Jacob McCall, Michigan Army National Guard, was one of the guard members who helped with movement of traffic through the testing site.



“It feels good to be out helping the community, you get to hear everyone’s stories, so much has happened with the pandemic and the flood in this community. Not everyone has family in the area and it’s nice to be able to lend an ear in a time of need.”



Sgt. Travis Burns, Michigan Army National Guard, has been assisting with testing since May.



“We are here to test the public and help out the Midland county health department. It’s awesome to be here to help the community. It’s what I signed up to do. The Air National Guard is here with us as well and its great serving with our fellow guard members.”



All team members had previously tested negative for COVID-19 and had been self-isolating in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance to ensure health and safety and to protect Michigan communities. The teams wore personal protective equipment, including Tyvek suits, face shields, nitrile gloves, and face masks (N-95 or surgical, as appropriate).

