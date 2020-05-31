Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Michigan National Guard conducted COVID-19 testing in Midland, Mich. [Image 5 of 8]

    The Michigan National Guard conducted COVID-19 testing in Midland, Mich.

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    The Michigan National Guard assisted Midland Department of Public Health with a drive thru COVID testing in Midland, Mich. on June 1, 2020. As of May 2020, more than 1000 Michigan Guard Soldiers and Airmen are actively supporting the state’s COVID-19 response at the request of state and local agencies. (Michigan National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 17:51
    Photo ID: 6233392
    VIRIN: 200531-A-ME297-596
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Michigan National Guard conducted COVID-19 testing in Midland, Mich. [Image 8 of 8], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

