The Michigan National Guard conducted COVID-19 testing in Midland, Mich.

The Michigan National Guard assisted Midland Department of Public Health with a drive thru COVID testing in Midland, Mich. on June 1, 2020. As of May 2020, more than 1000 Michigan Guard Soldiers and Airmen are actively supporting the state’s COVID-19 response at the request of state and local agencies. (Michigan National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)
