Skinny Dragons Complete Deployment, Return to NASWI

OAK HARBOR, Wash. - - The “Skinny Dragons” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 returned home after an eight-month deployment to the Navy’s 4th and 6th Fleet areas of operation on May 24, 2020.

While deployed, VP-4 safely executed more than 786 sorties and logged over 5,700 hours with an astounding 99 percent mission completion rate. During a period of activity unseen since the Cold War, VP-4 recorded numerous operational records that reflect a return to great power competition.

Under the direction of Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa, VP-4 executed operational detachments from their hub in Sigonella, Sicily to Iceland, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Ivory Coast, and Tunisia. Additionally, they supported multinational NATO exercises Joint Warrior, Dynamic Manta, and Cold Response.

In Fourth Fleet, a detachment to Comalapa, El Salvador flew missions as part of Operation Martillo, to detect, interdict and seize narcotics in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea. As part of Joint Interagency Task Force South, VP-4 directly contributed to the interdiction of more than 18,217 kilos of narcotics with a street value of over $1.28 billion, keeping American streets safer.

Skinny Dragon maintenance Sailors kept the squadron’s 7 assigned jets in the fight, professionally completing 25 scheduled maintenance inspections early or on time and expertly handling launch and recoveries under the austere conditions of the Arctic winter.

Numerous achievements and accolades were afforded to the command, including the 2019 Captain Arnold Jay Isbell Trophy for anti-submarine excellence. VP-4 personnel also achieved numerous individual career milestones. Sailor development initiatives resulted in 52 Sailors earning designation as Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialists, six Sailors earning their Naval Aircrewman Warfare Specialist pins, 15 Sailors advanced during the fall exam cycle and five meritorious promotions.

“I could not be prouder of our junior leaders, who consistently demonstrated ownership, resilience, and professionalism in the daily conduct of their duty” said Cmdr. Wayne Lewis, VP-4’s Commanding Officer. “They challenged and cared for one another, approaching each mission with tenacity and boldness that define great teams. Through early and aggressive adaptation of our Navy’s COVID protocol, I was pleased to safely recover all 289 personnel from Italy without incident.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 14:19 Story ID: 371466 Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Skinny Dragons Complete Deployment, Return to NASWI, by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.