VP-4 Completes Deployment, Returns to NASWI

200524-N-CR843-0044 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (May 24, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Julian Dealba, from Visalia, California, and assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 taxi's and directs the squadron’s final P-8A Poseidon return flight to Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island following VP-4’s eight-month deployment to the U.S. 4th and 6th Fleet area of operations. During the deployment, VP-4 executed more than 786 sorties and flew more than 5,700 hours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan S. Sua/Released)
