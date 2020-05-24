Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VP-4 Completes Deployment, Returns to NASWI

    VP-4 Completes Deployment, Returns to NASWI

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron 4

    200524-N-CR843-0044 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (May 24, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Julian Dealba, from Visalia, California, and assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 taxi's and directs the squadron’s final P-8A Poseidon return flight to Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island following VP-4’s eight-month deployment to the U.S. 4th and 6th Fleet area of operations. During the deployment, VP-4 executed more than 786 sorties and flew more than 5,700 hours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan S. Sua/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 13:58
    Photo ID: 6221540
    VIRIN: 200524-N-CR843-0049
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-4 Completes Deployment, Returns to NASWI, by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Deployment
    VP-4
    NASWI
    P-8A
    PS4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT