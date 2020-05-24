VP-4 Concludes Deployment, Returns to NASWI

200524-N-CR843-0138 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (May 24, 2020) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Richard Hipolitio, assigned to the “Skinny Dragons” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 embraces his daughter during the squadron’s homecoming celebration. VP-4 performed an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 4th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan S. Sua/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2020 14:43
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
