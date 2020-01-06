42nd Soldiers Reaffirm Their Oath of Service

Today, the U.S. Army National Guard is an all-volunteer force that helps their community and their nation.



Three Soldiers from the 42nd Infantry Division’s Signal Company demonstrated that spirit, by voluntarily extending their service contract.



Staff Sgt. Tommy Trejo, Staff Sgt. William Severance and Spc. Janil Gonzalez reaffirmed their oath of service while deployed with the 42nd Infantry Division to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



“As a company commander, I am given an awesome responsibility to shape and mold my Soldiers,” said Cpt. Richard Turner, the commander of the Signal Company. “As part of the Signal Company, I have highly motivated and technical Soldiers.”



These Soldiers do not do it alone. There to assist Soldiers and commanders with the process is Sgt. 1st Class Robert Delgado who serves as the Headquarters, Headquarters Battalion career counselor.



“Six extensions have already been done while mobilized with another five in the works,” said Delgado. “Qualified Soldiers can receive extension bonuses of $20,000 and $50,000 in student loans repaid.”



Turner administered the reaffirmation to Gonzalez, Trejo and Severance, but he was not the only commander present at the ceremony.



Brig. Gen. Thomas Spencer, the 42nd Infantry Division’s deputy commanding general for support, and Lt. Col. Gurpreet Singh, commander of the 42nd Infantry Division’s Headquarters, Headquarters Battalion, oversaw the ceremony to support the Soldiers in a decision that will affect them for years to come.



The 42nd Infantry Division’s Senior Enlisted Leader, Command. Sgt. Maj. Corey Cush was also present with Spencer to offer his congratulations to each Soldier.



“First of all, thank you for your service. At the end of the day, those in this formation make up 1 percent of the population [of the United States],” said Cush. “You are the new generation, General Spencer, and I have over 30 years in service. Keep serving!”

