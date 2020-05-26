Soldiers from the 42nd Infantry Division extended their contract service obligation in the National Guard while deployed to the Middle East on May 26, 2020. All three Soldiers belong to the 42nd's Signal Company.
42nd Soldiers Reaffirm Their Oath of Service
