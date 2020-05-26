Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    42nd Soldiers Reaffirm Their Oath of Service [Image 1 of 3]

    42nd Soldiers Reaffirm Their Oath of Service

    KUWAIT

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    Soldiers from the 42nd Infantry Division extended their contract service obligation in the National Guard while deployed to the Middle East on May 26, 2020. All three Soldiers belong to the 42nd's Signal Company.

