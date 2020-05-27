Essential to the effort: Police officers remain vigilant as crime numbers drop due to COVID-19

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Lt. Treg Hill, a patrol supervisor, travels along his sector to maintain a presence at...... read more read more Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Lt. Treg Hill, a patrol supervisor, travels along his sector to maintain a presence at Fort Knox during COVID-19. He said crimes have taken a sharp down turn due to social distancing and concerns about spreading the virus to others. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — While many are working from home or sheltering in place because of COVID-19, cops have continued to maintain a presence in the neighborhoods and places of business.



According to one Fort Knox police officer, the virus has had a positive impact on crime statistics in the area.



“Across the board, numbers have been dropping. A couple of my neighbors are E-Town PD, and they said they’re not running into a lot of stuff,” said Lt. Treg Hill, a patrol supervisor. “It’s the fact that a lot of people don’t want to go out.”



Hill said he suspects that criminals are also thinking since fewer people are out and about, cops are much more likely to catch them if they commit a crime.



The fewer issues haven’t kept Hill and other installation police officers from performing their duties, however. If anything, it has given them more time to conduct patrols, said Hill; and facilitate transfer of folks on post who have a warrant for their arrest.



Hill said COVID has changed the ways DES works with external police departments.



“Louisville had a couple of officers that got sick with COVID a while back and it knocked out a whole shift, so we’re trying to limit our interactions.”



Hill said he and the other Fort Knox officers strive to build as good of relations with the community as they can, but when something serious happens, they must enforce the law.



“We take all the precautions that we can, but we have to assume some risks, too,” said Hill. “Ultimately, our job is to protect the local populace, and we’re going to do it.”