Sgt. Jordan Kemp, a military policeman, conducts a radio check while on patrol. Kemp and other military police officers work together with civilian counterparts to protect residents and employees at Fort Knox.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 13:39
|Photo ID:
|6222570
|VIRIN:
|200513-A-QT978-0002
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|12.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Police officers remain vigilant as crime numbers drop due to COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Essential to the effort: Police officers remain vigilant as crime numbers drop due to COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT