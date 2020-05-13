Date Taken: 05.13.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 13:39 Photo ID: 6222570 VIRIN: 200513-A-QT978-0002 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 12.91 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Police officers remain vigilant as crime numbers drop due to COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.