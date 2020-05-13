Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Police officers remain vigilant as crime numbers drop due to COVID-19 [Image 1 of 2]

    Police officers remain vigilant as crime numbers drop due to COVID-19

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Sgt. Jordan Kemp, a military policeman, conducts a radio check while on patrol. Kemp and other military police officers work together with civilian counterparts to protect residents and employees at Fort Knox.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 13:39
    Photo ID: 6222570
    VIRIN: 200513-A-QT978-0002
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.91 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police officers remain vigilant as crime numbers drop due to COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Police officers remain vigilant as crime numbers drop due to COVID-19
    Police officers remain vigilant as crime numbers drop due to COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Essential to the effort: Police officers remain vigilant as crime numbers drop due to COVID-19

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    Fort Knox
    warrant
    crime
    cop
    law
    police
    military police
    Eric Pilgrim
    Treg Hill
    Jordan Kemp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT