Lt. Treg Hill, a patrol supervisor, travels along his sector to maintain a presence at Fort Knox during COVID-19. He said crimes have taken a sharp down turn due to social distancing and concerns about spreading the virus to others.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 13:39
|Photo ID:
|6222571
|VIRIN:
|200513-A-QT978-0001
|Resolution:
|3974x3114
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Police officers remain vigilant as crime numbers drop due to COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Essential to the effort: Police officers remain vigilant as crime numbers drop due to COVID-19
