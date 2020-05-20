Old Hickory Lake closing Cedar Creek Boat Ramp

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Old Hickory Lake is implementing a temporary...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Old Hickory Lake is implementing a temporary closure of the boat ramp at Cedar Creek Recreation Area in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, beginning Thursday, May 21, 2020. see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 20, 2020) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Old Hickory Lake is implementing a temporary closure of the boat ramp at Cedar Creek Recreation Area in Mt. Juliet beginning Thursday, May 21, 2020. This closure was not initially planned as part of the Nashville District's COVID-19 response; however, unauthorized public access to currently closed facilities adjacent to this ramp has become a concern. All other Corps managed boat ramps will remain open.



One of the challenges at Cedar Creek Recreation Area is that the boat ramp is embedded in a much larger recreation area that consists of many day-use amenities such as a developed swimming area and group picnic shelters. These portions of the recreation area are currently closed as they tend to encourage social gatherings that exceed current state guidelines. The unauthorized use of these facilities by the public has resulted in significant resources and manpower to manage in accordance with current State guidelines. In addition, the previously filled park host position at Cedar Creek has recently become vacant. Once this position is filled with volunteers, management of the area will become more controlled and could result in the boat ramp re-opening in the near future.



Impacted boaters have several options in the immediate vicinity of Cedar Creek for launching their vessels including Cedar Creek Marina, Shutes Branch Recreation Area, and Lone Branch Recreation Area. The use of the marina ramp is $8 per launch per day. Shutes Branch and Lone Branch do not charge a fee for launching at this time. For a full list of Corps managed boat ramps on Old Hickory Lake, please visit https://www.lrn.usace.army.mil/locations/lakes/old-hickory-lake/recreation-areas/.



The Corps of Engineers reminds all visitors to follow these steps to recreate responsibly: honor the six-foot social distance rule, stay away from parks and recreation areas if you are sick or have symptoms, keep parks clean by practicing “pack in and pack out” etiquette, and always wear a life jacket when near the water.



