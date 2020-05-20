The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Old Hickory Lake is implementing a temporary closure of the boat ramp at Cedar Creek Recreation Area in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, beginning Thursday, May 21, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 16:52
|Photo ID:
|6216956
|VIRIN:
|200520-A-A1409-1010
|Resolution:
|878x613
|Size:
|309.51 KB
|Location:
|MT. JULIET, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Old Hickory Lake closing Cedar Creek Boat Ramp
