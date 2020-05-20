The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Old Hickory Lake is implementing a temporary closure of the boat ramp at Cedar Creek Recreation Area in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, beginning Thursday, May 21, 2020.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 16:52 Photo ID: 6216956 VIRIN: 200520-A-A1409-1010 Resolution: 878x613 Size: 309.51 KB Location: MT. JULIET, TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Old Hickory Lake closing Cedar Creek Boat Ramp, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.